yearn.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163.76 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $32,173.62 or 0.58676012 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $163.76 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

