YEE (YEE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $632,202.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $632,202.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.