Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 58,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Yelp worth $34,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yelp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.65 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

