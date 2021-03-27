YF Link (YFL) One Day Volume Tops $586,520.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. YF Link has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $586,520.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $198.41 or 0.00361625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00058407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00875454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00074924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031271 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

