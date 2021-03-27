YFIVE FINANCE One Day Volume Reaches $120,025.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00005645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $57,901.00 and approximately $120,025.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,255 tokens. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

YFIVE FINANCE Token Trading

