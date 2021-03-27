YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars.

