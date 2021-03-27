Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YUMAQ opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20. Yuma Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $349,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.