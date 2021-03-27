Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

