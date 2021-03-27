Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,708 shares of company stock valued at $971,895 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. 13,571,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.