Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $23.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

