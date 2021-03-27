Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $251.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

