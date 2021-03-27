Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of WB traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,887. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Weibo by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.