Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $17.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.59 billion and the lowest is $17.18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.67 billion to $71.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $73.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

