Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.00 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $183.64 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

