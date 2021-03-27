Zacks: Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 1,112,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

