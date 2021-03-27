Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $999.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $979.00 million. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CVI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

