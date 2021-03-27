Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce $22.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37,016.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $122.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $258.83 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after buying an additional 150,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

