Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report sales of $59.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $228.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $328.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

