Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. STMicroelectronics posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 1,884,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,116. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

