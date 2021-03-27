Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ USCR traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.65. 481,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

