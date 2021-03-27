Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

