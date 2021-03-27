Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

