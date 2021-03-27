Zacks: Brokerages Expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RYB Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE RYB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 554,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

