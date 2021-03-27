Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.12. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.21. 608,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,493. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

