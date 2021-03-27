Zacks Investment Management Acquires 9,915 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $56,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 17,126,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

