Zacks Investment Management Buys 224,997 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.29% of Celanese worth $43,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. 761,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.32.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

