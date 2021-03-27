Zacks Investment Management Buys 7,447 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $618.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,852,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,682,969. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.39, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

