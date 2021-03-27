Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,753 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 38.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,163. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.