Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,044 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

