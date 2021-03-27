Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.79 on Friday, hitting $241.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,958. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

