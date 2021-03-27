Zacks Investment Management Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.25% of Eastman Chemical worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $112.68. 1,041,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,811. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

