Zacks Investment Management Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.54. 1,074,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,878. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $181.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.