Zacks Investment Management Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,111 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.75. 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,069. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

