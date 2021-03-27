Zacks Investment Management Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.16 on Friday, reaching $513.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average of $532.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

