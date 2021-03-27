Zacks Investment Management Has $41.80 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,743 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $75.96. 9,051,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.