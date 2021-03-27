Zacks Investment Management Has $48.67 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $48,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,259,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,836,000 after purchasing an additional 670,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 2,381,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

