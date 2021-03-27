Zacks Investment Management Has $54.56 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,913,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

