Zacks Investment Management Has $58.12 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of The Southern worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,336. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.