Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $49,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 682,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,850. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

