Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,626. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

