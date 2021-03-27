Zacks Investment Management Sells 113,691 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,691 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,951,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,106,367. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

