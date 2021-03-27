Zacks Investment Management Sells 15,775 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $126,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.45. 10,816,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

