Zacks Investment Management Sells 35,511 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,511 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

