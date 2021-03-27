Zacks Investment Management Sells 43,398 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,398 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 34,705,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,403,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

