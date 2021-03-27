Zacks Investment Management Sells 76,209 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,209 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 66,702,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.