Zacks Investment Management Sells 958 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,287,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $20.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,479. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.68 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,998 shares of company stock worth $12,735,672 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

