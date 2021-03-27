Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Cap of $16.27 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Zano has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $16.27 million and $85,819.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,036.34 or 1.00081090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00294801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00357994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.95 or 0.00653585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00084501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002866 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00034297 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,599,778 coins and its circulating supply is 10,570,278 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.