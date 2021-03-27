ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $158,144.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $158,144.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.