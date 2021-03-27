ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 18% Lower This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $19,602.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00239317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00088041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,153,259 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

