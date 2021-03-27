Zcoin Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.43 or 0.03051568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.00331475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.00901026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00393246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00357723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00239236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

